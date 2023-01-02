Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner Is In ‘Critical But Stable Condition’ After A Snow Plow Accident

The new year has gotten off to a sad start: As per The Daily Beast, Jeremy Renner, Oscar-nominated actor and the MCU’s resident Hawkeye, has been injured in a snow plow accident. Details are still thin on the ground, but Renner is reportedly in “critical but stable condition.”

Renner was at one of his homes in Washoe County, Nevada, which was one of many places in America to experience massive snowfall. While digging his home out of the snow, the plow reportedly ran over one of his legs. TMZ reports that one of his neighbors, a doctor, put a tourniquet around his leg so as to stop the massive bleeding. Renner was the only person injured in the accident. He was flown to a hospital and is reportedly with his family and receiving “excellent care.”

Renner has often posted about his rugged lifestyle in the Lake Tahoe area. Only five weeks before his accident, he posted a video on Instagram of him doing donuts in a jeep in the snow. In December of 2021, he shared a video of him driving a snow blower with the caption, “I have so much respect for Mother Earth, and Mother Nature … I expect to lose the fight but I’ll always give it my best shot.”

