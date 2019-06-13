Getty Image

People unsurprisingly weren’t happy when Jessica Biel appeared to surface as an anti-vaxxer while lobbying California lawmakers in conjunction with a known anti-vaccine skeptic and activist, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The pair had joined forces — and had the social media photos to prove it — to argue against the signing of #SB276, which aims to limit the medical exemptions granted by doctors to parents who oppose vaccinating their children before starting elementary school. That is to say, exemptions would need to be cleared by a public health official, a measure that’s almost certainly aimed toward California’s rise in medical exemptions (which looked pretty sketchy and a lot like doctor-shopping) after personal and religious exemptions were eradicated.

Given that doctor-shopping reduces herd immunity, which saves the lives of the most vulnerable patients who truly cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons, it’s understandable that folks were upset at Biel assisting a known anti-vaxxer and lobbyist. The actress felt the backlash and took to Instagram to plead her case, while arguing that she was concerned about parental rights for her “dearest friends” and insisting that all is not what it seems:

“I am not against vaccinations — I support children getting vaccinations and I also support families having the right to make educated medical decisions for their children alongside their physicians. My concern with #SB276 is solely regarding medical exemptions. My dearest friends have a child with a medical condition that warrants an exemption from vaccinations, and should this bill pass, it would greatly affect their family’s ability to care for their child in this state. That’s why I spoke to legislators and argued against this bill. Not because I don’t believe in vaccinations, but because I believe in giving doctors and the families they treat the ability to decide what’s best for their patients and the ability to provide that treatment.”

Biel continued her post to ask everyone to read #SB276 and research the issue more. She’s likely keen to dispense with the issue at this point and return to quiet life, but Jezebel reports word from an anonymous legislature staffer who suggests that Biel’s talk of “dearest friends” might actually be something that she experienced personally. The staffer claimed, “Jessica said that her doctor recommended the regular vaccine schedule for her kid and she refused.” That wasn’t all, for Biel allegedly hinted that she’d consulted with multiple doctors in order to achieve the desired medical exemption. “She practically admitted to doctor shopping, which SB 276 is trying to prevent,” stated the staffer. “She said she wants safe vaccines and mentioned ‘corporations’ a lot.” Oh boy.

Read Biel’s full Instagram post below.

(Via Jessica Biel on Instagram, Wired & Jezebel)