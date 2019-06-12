Getty Image

Between protests over state-specific bills and a cruise ship being quarantined over a measles outbreak, the vaccination issue is exploding in the United States. This is especially the case thanks to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a known anti-vaxxer and activist against what he and his followers see as governmental interference in citizens’ private medical lives. It also doesn’t help that President Trump has frequently supported Kennedy. Nor does the fact that, as everyone learned on Thursday, actress Jessica Biel counts herself among his allies.

As first reported by Jezebel, Kennedy posted photos of himself, Biel and other supporters taken at the California State Assembly on Wednesday. “Please say thank you to the courageous @jessicabiel for a busy and productive day at the California State House,” he captioned the photos.

According to The Daily Beast, the pair was lobbying against SB 276, a state bill that limits medical exemptions from vaccinations without a public health official’s prior approval. Kennedy confirmed as much in a phone call with the outlet, though he wouldn’t go so far as to outright say that Biel was a part of his movement. “I would say that she was for safe vaccines and for medical freedom,” he said before adding his group’s rallying cry of “my body, my choice.”