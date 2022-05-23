Jesus Guns Babies Kandiss Taylor
The ‘Jesus Guns Babies’ Georgia Candidate’s Newest Campaign Promise Is To Kill Sheriffs With ‘Firing Squads’

With Election Day less than 24 hours away in Georgia, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor — better known as the “Jesus Guns Babies” Lady — has put the pedal to the metal on her wild campaign by promising to execute insubordinate sheriffs via firing squad. Taylor, who’s hoping to take out GOP incumbent Brian Kemp in the primary, unveiled her head-scratching campaign initiative during a campaign stop that was broadcast my Mike Lindell, of course.

In a clip from Frank TV, Taylor can be heard telling a crowd that if sheriffs don’t “do the will of the people,” well, she’ll have them executed, which really put the emphasis on the guns part of her “Jesus Guns Babies” slogan that was predominantly displayed behind Taylor during the rally.

“I don’t mind handcuffing them either,” Taylor said. “The Constitution says when you commit treason, it’s death by firing squad. I didn’t write it – it’s in there.”

But don’t worry, the Jesus part got a little love, too, as Taylor railed against the idea of separation of church of state. In Taylor’s view, the church “runs” Georgia, and she’s not afraid to yell that part out loud.

“We’re gonna do a political rally and we’re gonna honor Jesus,” Taylor said. “They’re not gonna tell us ‘separation of church and state.’ We are the church! We run this state! … The church runs the state of Georgia!”

Just like when she unveiled her “Jesus Guns Babies” slogans, the reactions started pouring in as people couldn’t believe that a political candidate is seriously out here here stumping on executing sheriffs and saying out loud that if she wins, her governorship will be an outright theocracy. Wild stuff, and sadly, it could play shockingly well in a state that elected Marjorie Taylor Greene.

You can see reactions to Kandiss Taylor’s remarks below:

