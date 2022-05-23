With Election Day less than 24 hours away in Georgia, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor — better known as the “Jesus Guns Babies” Lady — has put the pedal to the metal on her wild campaign by promising to execute insubordinate sheriffs via firing squad. Taylor, who’s hoping to take out GOP incumbent Brian Kemp in the primary, unveiled her head-scratching campaign initiative during a campaign stop that was broadcast my Mike Lindell, of course.

In a clip from Frank TV, Taylor can be heard telling a crowd that if sheriffs don’t “do the will of the people,” well, she’ll have them executed, which really put the emphasis on the guns part of her “Jesus Guns Babies” slogan that was predominantly displayed behind Taylor during the rally.

“I don’t mind handcuffing them either,” Taylor said. “The Constitution says when you commit treason, it’s death by firing squad. I didn’t write it – it’s in there.”

GA Gov candidate Kandiss Taylor says she will execute Sheriffs by firing squad if they don’t “do the will of the people. I don’t mind handcuffing them either .. The Constitution says when you commit treason, it’s death by firing squad. I didn’t write it – it’s in there.” pic.twitter.com/zZxWxEOctD — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) May 22, 2022

But don’t worry, the Jesus part got a little love, too, as Taylor railed against the idea of separation of church of state. In Taylor’s view, the church “runs” Georgia, and she’s not afraid to yell that part out loud.

“We’re gonna do a political rally and we’re gonna honor Jesus,” Taylor said. “They’re not gonna tell us ‘separation of church and state.’ We are the church! We run this state! … The church runs the state of Georgia!”

GA GOP Gov candidate Kandiss Taylor today: “We’re gonna do a political rally and we’re gonna honor Jesus .. They’re not gonna tell us ‘separation of church and state.’ We are the church! We run this state! .. The church runs the state of Georgia!” pic.twitter.com/CP19s4KKSL — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) May 22, 2022

Just like when she unveiled her “Jesus Guns Babies” slogans, the reactions started pouring in as people couldn’t believe that a political candidate is seriously out here here stumping on executing sheriffs and saying out loud that if she wins, her governorship will be an outright theocracy. Wild stuff, and sadly, it could play shockingly well in a state that elected Marjorie Taylor Greene.

You can see reactions to Kandiss Taylor’s remarks below:

The Jesus Guns Babies lady is now campaigning on killing sheriffs. https://t.co/V1oskb3VUi — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) May 22, 2022

“Jesus, Guns, Babies” has become the new GOP slogan. Ironic, considering they only care about one of the three listed and it isn’t Jesus or babies. — Erie Siobhan 🇺🇸 (@ErieNotEerie) May 22, 2022

"Jesus • Guns • Babies" is the most succinct possible statement of the grassroots Republican/MAGA platform: the word "White" is implied. Oh, and shooting people who don't obey. If any of these maniacs gain power, we can't say we weren't warned. https://t.co/NLkOE9FH1l — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) May 22, 2022

the “jesus guns babies” lady isn’t well but she can hook you up with a discount on a garbage pillow https://t.co/D4hQ9FlfeY — shauna (@goldengateblond) May 23, 2022

Jesus Guns Babies pro-life Kandiss Taylor wants to murder law enforcement, she's not happy with just murdering democracy. https://t.co/knnac1y8PE — ~𝓣𝓮𝓷𝓪𝓬𝓲𝓸𝓾𝓼 𝓣𝓮𝓪𝓱~ (@TeahCartel) May 22, 2022

Oh I see. The sign says Jesus guns babies. They forgot the word bullshit. https://t.co/HrK7SvSMoS — BLUE IN VEGAS. The Supreme Court can kiss my ass. (@antitrumpy) May 22, 2022

This deranged "MAGA Christian" woman was an elementary school guidance counselor x 19 years before becoming a knows-nothing-about-the-Constitution candidate. Imagine all the junior MAGAphiles she groomed in Georgia.

JESUS! GUNS! BABIES! THEOCRACY!` https://t.co/migMTiPzZU — Steve Shearer (@PiquedPensioner) May 22, 2022

When Jesus Guns Babies does he use an AR-15? https://t.co/10Puvx0tiQ pic.twitter.com/ePRzscELN3 — Evan Shapiro (@eshap) May 22, 2022

I hope everyone is watching the Jesus Guns Babies circus. Because the rational people can nitpick over issues like college debt forgiveness and minimum wage, but the lunatics are on the move. Drop the ball over selfish agendas and the fascists WILL take over. — Phugnacious (@KopperRook) May 22, 2022

"Jesus, Guns, Babies" and an ad for MyPillow taking up a fifth of the screen. America cannot be satirized because it's already an incomprehensibly absurd country. https://t.co/kHxsBHVLkG — Jon (@neatfarts) May 22, 2022

(Via Ron Filipkowski on Twitter)