In January of 2021, not long after they permanently banned Donald Trump, Twitter came for Mike Lindell. The MyPillow guy was one of the loudest purveyors of voter fraud misinformation, and he’d violated the rules enough that they gave him the boot, not once but twice. But on a sleepy Sunday, he was suddenly back.

Hello everybody, I’M BACK ON TWITTER. My only account is @MikeJLindell! Please RT and FOLLOW to SPREAD THE WORD 🇺🇸. pic.twitter.com/O3HLvCbZGa — Mike Lindell (@MikeJLindell) May 1, 2022

Lindell launched his new account with a video message proving that it’s really him. “Hello, everyone at Twitter, this is Mike Lindell,” Lindell said in the video. “I’m here to tell you about my new account here @MikeJLindell. That’s the only account over here at Twitter that I’m using. All those other ones are fake accounts and they’ve been using my name out there.”

He instructed people to “please share it with everybody you know,” adding, “Let everybody you know so we can get the word out over here at Twitter in case they do take it down. And thanks a lot for helping out.”

Indeed, the account may not be long for this world. Or will it be? After all, Elon Musk purchased the social media service last week, hinting that he may reinstate permanently suspended accounts, like the one belonging to former president — and Lindell favorite — Donald Trump. Musk appears to have not taken control of the service yet, so maybe Lindell should have waited a bit longer to make his valiant return.

