Considering Georgia elected Marjorie Taylor Greene to Congress, the bar for elected officials from the Peach State is pretty low right now. So it was pretty impressive when Republican gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor barreled into the political scene on with a wild campaign slogan that has Twitter tripping over itself with jokes.

In a tweet promoting her tour schedule on Thursday, Taylor showed off a picture of her campaign bus that’s adorned with the words “Jesus Guns Babies.” She also promised to paint the state “Taylor RED,” whatever that means.

“WHO’S THAT COMIN’ DOWN THE TRACK? A BIG MACHINE THATS RED AND BLACK… AINT NOTHIN’ FINER IN THE LAND, THAN A CONSERVATIVE KANDISS TAYLOR FAN!!!!” Let’s do this… Let’s paint Georgia Taylor RED! ❤️💋👠 See you on tour! 🇺🇸🍑

*Tour schedule is posted on website!* pic.twitter.com/QsxjNw4qeG — Kandiss Taylor (@KandissTaylor) February 17, 2022

To be clear, “Jesus Guns Babies” is the cornerstone of Taylor’s campaign and isn’t just an unfortunate placement of words on her tour bus. Taylor fully incorporates the phrase on her campaign website where the educator vows to clean up Georgia:

Dr. Taylor is married to Ryan Taylor, and together, they share three school aged children. She is passionate about the working class, mental health, less government overreach, education, small business growth, gun rights, our farmers, the economy, right to life, and election integrity. Put simply, Jesus, Guns, and Babies! When asked what made her decide to run, she responded, “I can’t complain about what is going on if I’m not willing to do something about it. The Governor’s budget is 60% education, and who better to clean things up than a public school educator who knows where and what to cut!”

After catching wind of the “Jesus Guns Babies” slogan, Twitter went to town on the awkwardly worded phrase that seemingly suggests Jesus shoots babies on top of being a jarring example of the current state of the Republican Party.

