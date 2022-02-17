Jesus Guns Babies Kandiss Taylor
Georgia Gubernatorial Candidate Kandiss Taylor Unveils Her ‘Jesus Guns Babies’ Campaign Slogan And People Are Having A Field Day

Considering Georgia elected Marjorie Taylor Greene to Congress, the bar for elected officials from the Peach State is pretty low right now. So it was pretty impressive when Republican gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor barreled into the political scene on with a wild campaign slogan that has Twitter tripping over itself with jokes.

In a tweet promoting her tour schedule on Thursday, Taylor showed off a picture of her campaign bus that’s adorned with the words “Jesus Guns Babies.” She also promised to paint the state “Taylor RED,” whatever that means.

To be clear, “Jesus Guns Babies” is the cornerstone of Taylor’s campaign and isn’t just an unfortunate placement of words on her tour bus. Taylor fully incorporates the phrase on her campaign website where the educator vows to clean up Georgia:

Dr. Taylor is married to Ryan Taylor, and together, they share three school aged children. She is passionate about the working class, mental health, less government overreach, education, small business growth, gun rights, our farmers, the economy, right to life, and election integrity. Put simply, Jesus, Guns, and Babies! When asked what made her decide to run, she responded, “I can’t complain about what is going on if I’m not willing to do something about it. The Governor’s budget is 60% education, and who better to clean things up than a public school educator who knows where and what to cut!”

After catching wind of the “Jesus Guns Babies” slogan, Twitter went to town on the awkwardly worded phrase that seemingly suggests Jesus shoots babies on top of being a jarring example of the current state of the Republican Party.

You can see some of the reactions below:

