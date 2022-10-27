Mad Money host Jim Cramer is not having a fantastic week. The Elizabeth Holmes superfan has been endlessly hyping the stock of Facebook company Meta, and now it’s biting him in the butt. This would only add to his long history of being called out for wrongly urging people to buy or sell *now*… but here we are. All signs pointed toward Cramer’s Meta position being very bad advice, but he hung on tight. A few days ago, he tweeted, “The lack of respect for $META is incredible…”

The lack of respect for $META is incredible… — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) October 24, 2022

Well, tech stocks are tumbling, and Mark Zuckerberg’s insistence upon making the “metaverse” a thing has apparently led to far too much spending, which hasn’t gone unnoticed. On Thursday morning, Facebook stock swiftly plunged 24% after missing earnings, and as of this writing, that figure’s approaching 30%. And here’s a clip of Cramer growing emotional while apologizing to viewers.

Jim Cramer begins to cry and apologizes on being wrong on $META pic.twitter.com/c8qoB8iv3m — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) October 27, 2022

People soon called Cramer out for “crying” while falling all over himself.

LMAOOOO!! Jim Cramer out here fucking crying pre-market on TV over $META. 😭😭😭 — CeeDeez Nuts (@ThanksBilly) October 27, 2022

Jim Cramer crying on Squawk right now about how wrong he was on $META is funny but also a little sad. — Virtual Executive Officer (@GoodsCapital) October 27, 2022

Jim Cramer is literally crying and apologizing about $META – that’s good TV right there — Options Junkie (@athelte55) October 27, 2022

Jim Cramer is crying on CNBC.. this is actually pretty sad to see — 💰Sp🅰️ceD(🧑‍🚀, 🧑‍🚀) 🪐✨ (@spaceman_008) October 27, 2022

Via CNBC, here’s what Cramer has to say about his very bad call:

“I made a mistake, and I was wrong. I trusted this management team and that was ill-advised. Gone rogue. I got had. Horrifying free cash flow of less than $1 billion at the Club holding. Last year $9.5 billion. The hubris here is extraordinary. Bought back $6.5 billion of stock, suboptimal. Shares of the Facebook-parent getting crushed, down nearly 23% to around $100 in the premarket. As we wrote Wednesday evening after the mixed quarter and light guidance, it’s no wonder the stock is down so much, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg obsessed with spending on the metaverse.”

And the “Inverse Jim Cramer” movement counts a victory.

Bro never misses.

Just a few days ago Jim Cramer wrote this.#JimCramer – Inverse Cramer pic.twitter.com/TlvNsuuhrF — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) October 27, 2022

Narrator: It wasn't pic.twitter.com/UT0cAFhV8Z — Inverse Cramer ETF (Not Jim Cramer) (@CramerTracker) October 26, 2022