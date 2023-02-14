If Donald Trump had his way, the Super Bowl halftime show would Kid Rock covering “Y.M.C.A.” every year. Unfortunately for him, the NFL went in a different direction on Sunday with Rihanna, who performed an aerial set of her biggest hits (while pregnant!), which, naturally, Trump called “the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history.” The ex-president then attacked Rihanna for supposedly “insulting far more than half of our Nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language.”

In the post, Trump accused the singer of using “foul and insulting” language, possibly in reference to the 2020 incident in which Rihanna was seen posing in front of a spray-painted art installation. The centerpiece of the installation was a car that had the words “Fuck Trump” painted on it.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! host Jimmy Kimmel couldn’t help but point out Trump’s hypocrisy during his monologue on Monday. “That’s right, Captain Pussy Grabber was offended by the language,” he said. “Is it possible that Trump is the bitch that owes her that money?” Kimmel joked that the only part of Rihanna’s halftime show — which was watched by over 118 million viewers — that Trump liked was “all the dancers wearing white hoods.”

You can watch the Jimmy Kimmel Live monologue above.