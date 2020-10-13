Musicians often aren’t too keen about Donald Trump playing their music at his rallies or other events. Artists like Axl Rose and Pharrell have insisted that Trump stop using their songs or even taken legal action against the president. Trump again got musical at a rally in Florida yesterday, this time dancing to the Village People classic “YMCA,” which many people found ironic.

After “Village People” and “YMCA” started trending on Twitter, one user summarized the situation well, writing, “The song’s lyrics appear to extol the virtues of the #YMCA. However, in gay culture from which the Village People stemmed, the song is understood as celebrating YMCA’s reputation as a popular cruising & hookup spot, particularly for younger gay men. And once more for the particularly delusional or hard of thinking: Trump’s support base is the Christian Right – who hate gay people. You’re welcome.”

The song's lyrics appear to extol the virtues of the #YMCA. However, in gay culture from which the Village People stemmed, the song is understood as celebrating YMCA's reputation as a popular cruising & hookup spot, particularly for younger gay men.pic.twitter.com/oYsZMwwTe7 — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) October 13, 2020

And once more for the particularly delusional or hard of thinking: Trump's support base is the Christian Right – who hate gay people. You're welcome. — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) October 13, 2020

Another user shared a clip of news coverage of the rally and noted, “Watch as Anderson Cooper stares off into the middle distance upon realizing that Trump is using gay anthem ‘YMCA’ to amp up his radically homophobic base at a mask free rally after testing positive for COVID-19 less than 2 weeks ago. Enjoy Macho Man!”

Watch as Anderson Cooper stares off into the middle distance upon realizing that Trump is using gay anthem “YMCA” to amp up his radically homophobic base at a mask free rally after testing positive for COVID-19 less than 2 weeks ago. Enjoy Macho Man! pic.twitter.com/F0XY3GhWbV — Mix Andrist (She/Her/Sir) (@MixAndrist) October 13, 2020

After Trump played “Macho Man” at an India rally earlier this year, Village People spoke out about the POTUS using their music, saying in a Facebook post that while they weren’t trying to block their songs from being played at his events, they be no means support him or his use of their music: