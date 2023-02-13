Yesterday (February 12) was huge for Rihanna. Obviously, she performed the halftime show at Super Bowl LVII, hosted in Glendale, Arizona’s State Farm Stadium. Perhaps of more personal significance, though, was that Rihanna took the opportunity to announce that she’s pregnant with her and ASAP Rocky’s second baby (after hinting at it days before). While it wasn’t explicitly clear right away that Rihanna had announced a pregnancy on stage, representatives later confirmed it.

After Rihanna dropped that bit of news, halftime show viewers couldn’t help but wonder: What did it look like for baby No. 2 inside of Rihanna’s womb, as the singer moved around and put on her epic performance? Naturally, the internet came through with memes aplenty, mostly communicating one of two ideas: The baby was either dancing and enjoying itself or being uncontrollably jostled inside their mother. Here are examples of each take:

rihanna’s baby in the womb rn

pic.twitter.com/dz3p34LAPD — Jeffery Werkins (@JefferyWerkins) February 13, 2023

When the new baby is born, Rihanna and Rocky’s two children will be close in age, as their first child was only just born back in May 2022. The two haven’t offered many details about their first kid yet, although in December, Rihanna did share an adorable video of the baby strapped in a car seat and doing cute baby stuff.

Check out some more reactions below.

rihanna’s baby in her womb like: pic.twitter.com/3rsj4yH4YD — bpd era (@skyferrori) February 13, 2023

rihanna’s baby in the womb pic.twitter.com/ERbUnFkSkG — ‎kang’s whore (@HailEternal) February 13, 2023

rihanna’s baby during the performance pic.twitter.com/sacoEYXr9c — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 13, 2023

The baby in Rihanna’s stomach right now pic.twitter.com/0IcExnmqvf — Arslan (@thega1nz) February 13, 2023