Donald Trump is an elite troll, so why would he sit out Super Bowl LVII? He was even teed up by Texas congressman and Trump supporter Ronny Jackson’s Rihanna slander last week.

As relayed by The Hill, Trump gave his unsolicited opinion on Rihanna’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show last night, February 12.

“EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “This after insulting far more than half of our Nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language.” Trump added, “So much for her ‘Stylist!'”

The latter bit was a reference to his Truth Social post from Thursday, February 9, again noted by The Hill: “Without her ‘Stylist’ she’d be NOTHING. Bad everything, and NO TALENT!”

Trump is likely holding a grudge over Rihanna’s consistent history of criticizing him, including her very fashionable celebration of Trump losing the 2020 US presidential election.

California Representatives Maxine Waters and Ted Lieu came to Rihanna’s defense:

Donald Trump is just mad because the multibillionaire Rihanna is richer than he is, and also more talented. You go girl! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) February 12, 2023

Rihanna was awesome at the Super Bowl Halftime show. See the video for yourself. Donald Trump is watching America and progress pass him by. He can’t stop change and lashes out, mostly at minorities. Also, Trump doesn’t know how to dance to Rihanna songs.#mondaythoughts https://t.co/G16bwrRhGf — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 13, 2023

Outside of the political arena, the response to Rihanna’s 12-song halftime performance was overwhelmingly positive.

The Fenty boss and nine-time Grammy winner revealed she’s pregnant with her second child, which her representatives later confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. Rihanna and ASAP Rocky welcomed their first child together, a son, last May. And nobody enjoyed Rihanna’s dazzling return to the stage more than Rocky.

Watch Rihanna’s full Super Bowl LVII halftime performance here.