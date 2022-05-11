Dr. Mehmet Oz has a lot of haters out there, but Donald Trump isn’t one of them. While the rest of the country is wondering how in hell the TV quack got himself on the ticket for Pennsylvania senator (while Pennsylvanians wonder what they did to deserve such harsh a punishment), Oz is using every opportunity he can to make sure that voters know he has Trump’s endorsement. And we do mean every opportunity.

On Tuesday night, Jimmy Kimmel shared a clip of all the times in recent weeks that Oz has mentioned having Trump’s endorsement—and how the former president said the fake TV doctor is “smart, tough, and will never let you down”— and it should come with the same warning as a strobe light. As Kimmel, who once dubbed Oz a “serial testicle fondler,” explained:

“The [Pennsylvania] primary election is a week from today, and Dr. Oz—who’s trying very hard to pretend to be a MAGA Republican—wants everyone to know that he has a friend at Mar-a-Lago… That’s not something to be proud of, Dr. Oz. Dr. Oz, all of a sudden he’s convinced there was election fraud, he’s pro-gun, he’s kissing up to Ted Nugent. It’s embarrassing. At this point, Bill Cosby is a more credible TV doctor than Oz.”

Sadly, whatever Oz is doing seems to be working—at least that’s the story according to a Fox News poll. As The Hill reported, Oz is now neck-and-neck with fellow GOP primary candidates Kathy Barnette and David McCormick. While Oz is leading with 22 percent of the votes, he’s only slightly trailed by McCormick, who has 20 percent, and Barnette with 19 percent. This is a pretty stark difference from March, when McCormick was the GOP’s clear front runner with 24 percent of respondents leaning toward him, while Oz had the support of just 15 percent.

Whatever the outcome, the winner will most likely be facing off against force-to-be-reckoned-with John Fetterman, who leads the Democratic polls with 53 percent of the vote. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s current Lieutenant Governor, is a 6’8” cool-as-f**k, tatted-up Progressive who quotes Ariana Grande and once brilliantly described Josh Hawley’s soul as being “dipped in dogsh*t.” So a showdown between him and Dr. Oz might well be worth the price of admission.

You can watch Kimmel’s full comments above, beginning around the 5:35 mark.