On Monday night, Kid Rock sat down for an eye-opening chat with Tucker Carlson, in which the rocker/dead ringer for Garth Algar from Wayne’s World dished on his 2017 field trip to the White House with Ted Nugent and Sarah Palin in tow. Kid shocked a lot of people when recalled how then-president Donald Trump solicited his advice on a very important matter: What he should do about NORTH KOREA! We repeat: The PRESIDENT asked the dude who thought “Bawitdaba da bang da bang diggy diggy diggy” was a decent lyric what he should do to safeguard our country from unhinged tyrant KIM JONG-UN. Like most of us, Jimmy Kimmel is having trouble processing this bombshell.

On Tuesday night, Kimmel shared a clip from the interview and tried to make sense of the events:

“We’re getting more details about what happened behind the scenes of Donald Trump’s presidency from Kid Rock of all people. Kid Rock sat down for an interview with Tucker Carlson last night. Tucker flew all the way to Nashville, I guess to try and get some second-hand testosterone in his blood. Kid Rock told him a crazy story about a visit to the White House, during which he—Kid Rock—was asked to weigh in on the standoff with Kim Jong-un.”

Fortunately, Kid Rock seemed to recognize the ridiculousness of the situation when he told Carlson how they were “looking at maps and sh** and I’m like, ‘Am I supposed to be in on this sh**? I make dirty records sometimes. What the f*** am I doing here?’”

Which is when Carlson did that super-exaggerated laugh that people do when they’re super uncomfortable and don’t know how to react.



The rocker then let it slip that Trump asked him, “What do you think we should do about North Korea,” which sort of took him aback. “I don’t think I’m qualified to answer that,” was Kid Rock’s assessment of the situation, in the understatement of the century.

“Yeah, no, you’re definitely not,” Kimmel agreed, adding: “For about two minutes, Kid Rock was our secretary of defense.”

But beyond the surrealness of the president asking the man who sang “You Never Met a Motherf***er Quite Like Me” how to deal with a possible nuclear attack, Kimmel was even more shocked by Carlson’s nonstop giggling, noting that “Tucker was so excited to be with a rock star, he was laughing like seal with a mouthful of sardine penises.”

