Brace yourselves… Kid Rock just sat down for a “rare” interview with Tucker Carlson and the preview clips have yielded some engrossing quotes, to say the least. It’s unclear what Kid Rock might have to say right that merits an appearance on the hot seat on one of the nation’s most-watched right-wing talk shows, but here we are.

The episode, which airs tonight at 5 p.m. on Fox News, is a one-on-on conversation between Russian policy apologist Carlson and mask-hater Kid Rock. In the first few clips that have surfaced, Carlson (who isn’t exactly Barbara Walters) grills Kid Rock on divisive issues like the coronavirus pandemic, Joe Biden’s presidency, and cancel culture.

“What’s your view of Fauci,” Carlson asks the aging rocker. “F*ck Fauci,” Kid Rock replies with a chuckle. “I believed all the bullsh*t in the beginning. We were kinda shooting this documentary and I’m like so embarrassed. ‘Cause everyone’s spraying all the UPS packages, spraying on the doorknobs. A couple months of that sh*t and I’m like, ‘What? So this pretty much is like… knocking out overweight unhealthy people?’ I’m like, ‘I’m good.'”

Kid Rock tells Fauci to F off and that’s not all. Watch tonight at 8pm ET – Fox News. pic.twitter.com/5ESMzcfN3I — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 21, 2022

It doesn’t appear that the pair spoke much about science in their conversation, though, and this mostly served as a platform for Carlson to tee up opportunities for Kid Rock to spew conservative rhetoric. At another point, Carlson asks the rap-rocker why he hasn’t been cancelled. He replied, “I am uncancellable.” Carlson asks him to elaborate before the rock-rapper said, “I don’t give a f*ck? I’m not in bed with any big corporate things at the end of the day. There’s nobody I’m beholden to: no record companies, no corporate interests, no nothing. You can’t cancel me. I love it when they try.”

The legendary Kid Rock sits down with Tucker for a rare one-on-one interview. And nothing is off the table. You’ll see part of the fascinating discussion Monday on Tucker Carlson Tonight at 8pm ET on Fox News. pic.twitter.com/5ZU9rIb5Vj — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 19, 2022

If you enjoy sensationalism with a low-key side of propaganda, tune in tonight on Fox News at 5 p.m. PT for the full interview.