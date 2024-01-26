Jimmy Kimmel and Ted Cruz do not see eye to eye on much. They don’t even agree that “I 2 I” is the best song from A Goofy Movie (Ted is more of a “Lester’s Possum Park” guy). Cruz and Kimmel are usually at odds with each other; the late night host has ripped into the stepmom porn fan for being a “lyin’ little bitch,” “scumbag,” and “the senator version of Nickelback,” while the Texas senator loves to remind people that he “kicked [Kimmel’s] ass” in basketball. But they finally found something to agree on: hating Trump.

“Ted Cruz does not like Donald Trump. He pretends to — he kisses his ass constantly — but on this show, Ted Cruz told me if he had a chance to run Donald Trump over with his car, he would,” Kimmel said during Thursday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. He admitted that Ted is “no dummy,” and in a “quietly evil way,” he’s trying to get Trump to take a cognitive test.

After playing a clip of Cruz saying that “Trump will whip Biden’s ass,” Kimmel joked, “That’s his sexual fantasty.” He continued, “I don’t think I’ve ever said this, but I agree with Ted Cruz. Let’s fire up those tests. Let’s make a round robin tournament out of it: Trump vs. [Nikki] Haley, and the winner faces Joe Biden… I want to see the guy who stared directly into an eclipse, I want to see the guy who can’t plead the Fifth without using his fingers, the guy who spells KFC with two E’s, take this test on television.”

You can watch the Jimmy Kimmel Live clip above.