J.K. Rowling’s Latest Revelation About The ‘Harry Potter’ Universe Ignites A Hilarious New Meme

03.17.19 27 mins ago

Warner Bros. Pictures

In the latest edition of “Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling reveals something new about her novels’ ever-expanding universe,” her comments on Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) and Gellert Grindelwald’s (Johnny Depp) relationship have gone viral. In her commentary track for the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Blu-ray, she admitted that “there is a sexual dimension to this relationship,” adding that she was “less interested in [it].” But that didn’t stop Twitter from trolling her for the revelation.

“Their relationship was incredibly intense. It was passionate, and it was a love relationship,” she said in the Blu-ray commentary, which was first picked up by the Radio Times. “But as happens in any relationship, gay or straight or whatever label we want to put on it, one never knows really what the other person is feeling. You can’t know, you can believe you know.”

As nice as Rowling’s sentiments about Dumbledore and Grindelwald’s past relationship are, however, her extolling them is the latest in a long line of post-book, play or movie revelations. These late-minute additions to the Harry Potter canon generally stir up Rowling’s fanbase, and it was no different this time. Hence social media’s adapting the “no one” meme for plenty of jokes about the author’s penchant for continuously augmenting her stories.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Internet Reactions#Twitter Reactions#Harry Potter#Twitter#Memes
TAGSFANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALDHARRY POTTERinternet reactionsj.k. rowlingjk rowlingMEMESTwittertwitter reactions
UPROXX Twitter

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.15.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.11.19 6 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.08.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP