Warner Bros. Pictures

In the latest edition of “Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling reveals something new about her novels’ ever-expanding universe,” her comments on Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) and Gellert Grindelwald’s (Johnny Depp) relationship have gone viral. In her commentary track for the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Blu-ray, she admitted that “there is a sexual dimension to this relationship,” adding that she was “less interested in [it].” But that didn’t stop Twitter from trolling her for the revelation.

“Their relationship was incredibly intense. It was passionate, and it was a love relationship,” she said in the Blu-ray commentary, which was first picked up by the Radio Times. “But as happens in any relationship, gay or straight or whatever label we want to put on it, one never knows really what the other person is feeling. You can’t know, you can believe you know.”

As nice as Rowling’s sentiments about Dumbledore and Grindelwald’s past relationship are, however, her extolling them is the latest in a long line of post-book, play or movie revelations. These late-minute additions to the Harry Potter canon generally stir up Rowling’s fanbase, and it was no different this time. Hence social media’s adapting the “no one” meme for plenty of jokes about the author’s penchant for continuously augmenting her stories.