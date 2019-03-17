J.K. Rowling Revealed That Dumbledore And Grindelwald Used To Do It

Warner Bros.

J.K. Rowling has long been open about the fact that Albus Dumbledore, the secretly-not-so-grandfatherly head wizard of her Harry Potter books (and more dashing middle-aged hunk in the Fantastic Beasts prequels), was a mostly on-the-DL homosexual. The author will likely be leaving the detailed descriptions of his boudoir antics to the fan-fic-ers, but she sure enjoys periodically tossing them some, if you will, meat. To wit: She recently said Dumbledore used to do it with bad guy Gellert Grindelwald.

Radio Times picked up on the tidbit, which can be found on the Blu-ray disc for the kind of confusing Fantastic Beasts sequel The Crimes of Grindelwald. “Their relationship was incredibly intense. It was passionate, and it was a love relationship,” Rowling can be heard saying during the “Distinctly Dumbledore” featurette. “But as happens in any relationship, gay or straight or whatever label we want to put on it, one never knows really what the other person is feeling. You can’t know, you can believe you know.”

“So I’m less interested in the sexual side — though I believe there is a sexual dimension to this relationship — than I am in the sense of the emotions they felt for each other, which ultimately is the most fascinating thing about all human relationship,” Rowling added.