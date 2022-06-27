Some members of the GOP (including Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders) continue to stumble over logic following the Supreme Court’s devastating Roe v. Wade ruling while many non-GOP U.S. citizens (like John Oliver) have voiced their concern. Still others have taken to the streets. That would include Full House (and Fuller House) alum Jodie Sweetin, who joined a pro-choice protest on the streets of Los Angeles on Sunday.

Sweetin was met with a confrontational stance from a member of the LAPD while marching (as noted by The Hollywood Reporter) near a freeway. Photojournalist Mike Ade posted a video that showed Sweetin then being hurled to the ground “as she was trying to lead a group of peaceful protestors away from the freeway.” The video’s rather shocking to watch, and fellow protesters helped Sweetin up from the ground, where she continued to stand for the cause. According Sweetin’s rep via THR, she’s physically alright and issued this statement:

“I’m extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court. Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken. This will not deter us, we will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until ALL of us are free.”

In response to an inquiry from THR, the LAPD stated that they were “aware” of the video footage shot by Ade, and “[t]he force used will be evaluated against the LAPD’s policy and procedure.” The department also indicated that officers were intent about not letting any protesters block the freeway.

The weekend saw protests across the country following the Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling in favor of overturning Roe. Prior to that happening, several red states, including Texas and Oklahoma placed a bounty on anyone who helps a woman obtain an abortion, and GOP lawmakers in Missouri responded to the SCOTUS ruling by introducing a law that would halt women from traveling out of state to have abortions. In other words, lines will continue to appear in the sand as the U.S. continues to react to the ruling.

(Via Hollywood Reporter)