It’s been three years since Sarah Huckabee Sanders was Donald Trump’s second most rude and flippant press secretary, but she’s back in the public eye again, this time running for governor of Arkansas. If she gets the gig, it sounds like she’ll keep the state’s new ban on safe and legal abortions in place. During a rally, she declared her intention to embrace the Supreme Court’s eradication of Roe v. Wade. She just happened to phrase her support in a term that wasn’t exactly encouraging.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders after her gubernatorial primary win: "We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they're as safe as they are in a classroom." Um. pic.twitter.com/qNsWoxUmJU — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) June 26, 2022

“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home. Because every stage of life has value,” Sanders told the crowd.

Workplaces and nursing homes aren’t exactly safe spaces anymore, not with eroding gun control laws, which you can also thank the Supreme Court for weakening. But it was the first place that caught people’s attention. Perhaps Sanders hasn’t heard about the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which left 19 children and two teachers dead and launched a new conversation about school safety the nation has already had several times before with not much success.

Luckily, people on social media volunteered to inform her.

Who wants to tell her? https://t.co/BeY7dm1kQz — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 26, 2022

Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she wants to keep kids as safe in the wombs as they are in the classroom. Who wants to tell her? — Amy Lynn👣❤ (@AmyAThatcher) June 26, 2022

Sarah Huckabee Sanders vows to keep kids in the womb as safe as kids are in schools. Continuing her trend of speaking words that have no meaning. — Tim Hannan 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@TimHannan) June 26, 2022

In a remarkable policy shift, previously anti-abortion AR governor candidate, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, now says that all fetuses should be slaughtered in the womb in a hail of AR gunfire and that MAGA Republicans should do absolutely nothing to protect them. https://t.co/xuDARGYnxz — Steve Shearer (@PiquedPensioner) June 26, 2022

Basically, Sarah Huckabee Sanders is advocating for active shooter drills for fetuses in the womb… — Brian O'Sullivan (@osullivanauthor) June 26, 2022

Not only is what she saying utter and dangerous nonsense, but also Sarah Huckabee Sanders apparently went to Jeb Bush School of Rhetoric and Elocution. #PleaseClap https://t.co/m9d71RWj1K — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) June 26, 2022

remember when a comedian mentioned her makeup and the DC establishment got the vapors https://t.co/E40gTQiIy6 — ya girl (@goldengateblond) June 26, 2022

Maybe it was just a slip of the tongue. If so, that’s been happening to a lot of prominent Republicans of late. On Saturday night, at a rally for Sanders’ old boss Donald Trump, a GOP representative said the overturning of Roe v. Wade was a “triumph” for “white life.” And last week, candidate Herschel Walker seemed confused about how many states were in the U.S. but guessed it was something like 52. To quote Rick Perry, “Oops.”