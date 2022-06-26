sarah-huckabee-sanders-law-and-order-jpg-top.jpeg
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Didn’t Seem To See The Issue With Declaring A Fetus In A Woman’s Womb Should Be As ‘Safe’ As Kids ‘In A Classroom’

Contributing Writer

It’s been three years since Sarah Huckabee Sanders was Donald Trump’s second most rude and flippant press secretary, but she’s back in the public eye again, this time running for governor of Arkansas. If she gets the gig, it sounds like she’ll keep the state’s new ban on safe and legal abortions in place. During a rally, she declared her intention to embrace the Supreme Court’s eradication of Roe v. Wade. She just happened to phrase her support in a term that wasn’t exactly encouraging.

“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home. Because every stage of life has value,” Sanders told the crowd.

Workplaces and nursing homes aren’t exactly safe spaces anymore, not with eroding gun control laws, which you can also thank the Supreme Court for weakening. But it was the first place that caught people’s attention. Perhaps Sanders hasn’t heard about the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which left 19 children and two teachers dead and launched a new conversation about school safety the nation has already had several times before with not much success.

Luckily, people on social media volunteered to inform her.

Maybe it was just a slip of the tongue. If so, that’s been happening to a lot of prominent Republicans of late. On Saturday night, at a rally for Sanders’ old boss Donald Trump, a GOP representative said the overturning of Roe v. Wade was a “triumph” for “white life.” And last week, candidate Herschel Walker seemed confused about how many states were in the U.S. but guessed it was something like 52. To quote Rick Perry, “Oops.”

