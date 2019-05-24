Lori Loughlin Is Nowhere To Be Found As ‘Fuller House’ Actors Share Photos Of Production

Production has now started on the fifth and final season of Netflix’s Fuller House, and the cast has begun sharing sentimental photos and video on social media. One cast member who’s noticeably absent, however, is Lori Loughlin, who recently pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and money laundering charges along with her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, for their involvement in the Operation Varsity Blues scandal.

Loughlin and Giannulli each face a maximum of 40 years in prison for paying $500,000 to get their daughters Olivia Jade (19) and Isabella Rose (20) on the USC crew team, thus ensuring their enrollment to the university despite the fact that neither girl planned to participate in the sport.

It was reported back in March that “the writing was pretty clearly on the wall” regarding the character of Aunt Becky and Netflix quietly dropped Loughlin from the series shortly after — despite the fact that her costars came out to publicly support her. It’s unclear what the fate of Aunt Becky will be on the series — perhaps they’ll cart her off to New York City to help Michelle run her fashion empire!

