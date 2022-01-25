Ever since she took over as White House press secretary just over a year ago, Jen Psaki has had a consistent frenemy: Peter Doocy, son of Fox & Friends’ Steve Doocy. Rarely a press conference goes by without Doocy getting on Psaki’s nerves, forcing her to issue patient but stern and a little annoyed corrections to his rightwing talking points. But on Monday, it was Biden’s turn.

At the end of a Biden photo op, when reporters shouted Q's hoping he'd respond, Fox's Peter Doocy asked, "Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?" Biden deadpanned: "It's a great asset—more inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch." pic.twitter.com/Tt4ZVz5Ynj — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 24, 2022

Biden had a meeting with the Cabinet Secretaries, which included a photo op to which the press were invited. Some of them tried to fire off some questions, including Doocy, who asked him about one of the major issues plaguing his administration: “Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?”

Biden responded with dry sarcasm. “That’s a great asset. More inflation,” Biden replied. “What a stupid son of a b*tch.”

As per The New York Times, inflation — which involves the American dollar decreasing in value, resulting in higher prices — is currently at the highest it’s been since 1982. Officials don’t see the current inflation rise as becoming permanent, and it may simply be a result of the economy wildly fluctuating during a once-in-a-century public health crisis that is still not over. But Biden’s the one in charge when things are in flux, which surely doesn’t make him look good to some voters.

(Via Raw Story)