Viral

Joe Biden Joked About Elon Musk, Ron DeSantis, Fox News, And Himself At The White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Roy Wood Jr. was the big draw at this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and he delivered, with jokes about Tucker Carlson, Don Lemon, Clarence Thomas, and Mike Pence. But the guy who preceded him wasn’t bad either. That would be Joe Biden himself, who had his own set and his own jokes, including ones about himself.

Biden talked about the importance of a free press, he made a joke about his age, saying, “After all, I believe in the first amendment, not just because my good friend Jimmy Madison wrote it.”

The president also had jokes about some of his critics, including a guy who voted for him then slid over to the right and now owns a major social media service. He mentioned his adoration of NPR, but acknowledged that “not everyone loves NPR. Elon Musk tweeted that it should be defunded. Well, the best way to make NPR go away is for Elon Musk to buy it.”

He also came for the governor of Florida, who sure has been embarrassing himself a lot lately. “I had a lot of Ron DeSantis jokes ready, but Mickey Mouse beat the hell out of me and got there first,” Biden cracked.

Biden also had a couple decent dig at Fox News, including that some of their staff was here because, after the pricey Dominion Voting Systems settlement, “they couldn’t say no to a free meal.” He added, “I’d call Fox honest fair and truthful. But then I could be sued for defamation.”

Biden ended by pivoting to sincerity, slamming far right media for misleading the populace and pretending lies were truth.

You can watch Biden’s full set in the video above.

×