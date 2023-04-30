Roy Wood Jr. was the big draw at this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and he delivered, with jokes about Tucker Carlson, Don Lemon, Clarence Thomas, and Mike Pence. But the guy who preceded him wasn’t bad either. That would be Joe Biden himself, who had his own set and his own jokes, including ones about himself.

Biden has (self-deprecating) jokes and they are pretty good! pic.twitter.com/Yx2HCUt0UP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 30, 2023

Biden talked about the importance of a free press, he made a joke about his age, saying, “After all, I believe in the first amendment, not just because my good friend Jimmy Madison wrote it.”

The president also had jokes about some of his critics, including a guy who voted for him then slid over to the right and now owns a major social media service. He mentioned his adoration of NPR, but acknowledged that “not everyone loves NPR. Elon Musk tweeted that it should be defunded. Well, the best way to make NPR go away is for Elon Musk to buy it.”

"Don Lemon would say that's a man in his prime … if you find yourself disoriented or confused, either you're drunk, or Marjorie Taylor Greene … the best way to make NPR go away is for Elon Musk to buy it!" — Biden is tearing it up pic.twitter.com/gXM3NwXoHh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 30, 2023

He also came for the governor of Florida, who sure has been embarrassing himself a lot lately. “I had a lot of Ron DeSantis jokes ready, but Mickey Mouse beat the hell out of me and got there first,” Biden cracked.

"I have a lot of DeSantis jokes ready. But Mickey Mouse got there first… after his reelection, he was asked if he had a mandate. He said, hell no, I'm straight… y'all keep reporting that my approval rating is at 42%. McCarthy called me & asked, 'what the hell is your secret?" pic.twitter.com/FgOTqDZ9x9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 30, 2023

Biden also had a couple decent dig at Fox News, including that some of their staff was here because, after the pricey Dominion Voting Systems settlement, “they couldn’t say no to a free meal.” He added, “I’d call Fox honest fair and truthful. But then I could be sued for defamation.”

Biden: "It's great the cable networks are here tonight … Fox News, owned by Dominion Voting Systems … I'd call Fox honest fair and truthful. But then I could be sued for defamation." pic.twitter.com/N30dYdpMmI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 30, 2023

Biden ended by pivoting to sincerity, slamming far right media for misleading the populace and pretending lies were truth.

Biden closes on a serious note by calling out liars and conspiracy theorists in right-wing media pic.twitter.com/ovtjZYlhHb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 30, 2023

You can watch Biden’s full set in the video above.