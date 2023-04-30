For the second year in a row, the White House Correspondents’ Dinner turned to The Daily Show for a main performer. Last year was now-former host Trevor Noah. This year was correspondent Roy Wood Jr. (In the past, they’ve gone with Michelle Wolf, Hasan Minhaj, and Larry Wilmore — all Daily Show alumni.) As ever in our topsy-turvy world, there was a lot to joke about. Let’s start with the sitting president.

Biden laughs and applauds as Roy Wood Jr jokes about his age pic.twitter.com/2xjb5fAQke — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 30, 2023

Wood got Joe Biden himself to laugh when he discussed the very different situations here and in France, where people took to the streets over unpopular pension reform. “They rioted because they didn’t want to work until 64,” Wood said. “Meanwhile in America we have an 80-year-old man begging us for four more years of work.

“Let me finish the job,” he added. “That’s not a campaign slogan, that’s a plea.”

Wood then turned to the media, specifically the ones recently let go from sweet gigs.

"We gotta get Tucker [Carlson] back on the air, Mr. President, because right now there are millions of Americans who don’t even know why they hate you." Roy Wood Jr. calls out Fox News at the White House Correspondent's Dinner. https://t.co/U4EuGMWDe7 pic.twitter.com/g7StMbC8ze — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 30, 2023

“The untouchable Tucker Carlson is out of a job,” Wood told the crowd. “To Tucker’s staff, I want you to know that I know what you’re feeling. I work at The Daily Show so I too have been blindsided by the sudden departure of the host of a fake-news-program.”

Wood then pivoted to someone who had similar misfortune on the same day.

“Speaking of a**holes, Don Lemon is out of a job,” Wood said. “Don Lemon. My dog, Don Lemon. Don Lemon released a statement saying he got fired from CNN, then CNN released a statement saying that they offered Don a meeting. They had to part ways, because Don Lemon can’t even accurately report a story about Don Lemon.”