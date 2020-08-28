Earlier in the month, Joe Rogan went viral on Instagram after the popular podcast host shared his thoughts on a “Satanic” photo filter that his 10-year-old daughter brought to his attention. While Rogan is often a lightning rod for controversy, he did make a valid point by posting an image of himself that the filter transformed into an image that is very clearly not Joe Rogan. The experience prompted him to go on a valid rant about how these filters are distorting “young women’s expectations of beauty.”

“My 10 year old daughter is laughing hysterically because she took a picture of my ugly chimp face making kissy lips and ran it through some satanic filter designed to steal women’s self esteem through pure deception and f*ckery, and this is the result,” Rogan wrote in the caption. “Protect yourself, my friends. The internet is trying to rob you of your happiness.”

Apparently, Rogan’s post caught the attention of someone at Texas Tech who thought it was worthy of including in a lecture. In a follow-up post, Rogan shared a photo from student who immediately recognized the viral image as it popped up in the middle of a class discussion.

And here is Rogan’s original post for reference:

Despite Rogan dabbling in hyperbole by calling the filter “Satanic,” the incident was a surprisingly insightful moment from the podcast star who’s mostly known for stirring up controversy more than taking pro-feminist stances. Maybe we’re looking at the turning of a new leaf for Rogan. He recently opined that Twitter will go extinct like Blockbuster, and it wouldn’t be the worst thing if he was right about that, too.

“I think we’re gonna look back, ‘You remember when we used to communicate through Twitter? Like, oh my God, it was so toxic. Everybody was so mean,” Rogan predicted on his podcast. We’re open to that future.

