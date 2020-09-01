Joe Rogan’s made a few changes over the past few weeks: (1) The Joe Rogan Experience podcast has moved over to Spotify in a reported $100 million deal; (2) Rogan’s now living where things are “bigger and better” in Texas, cowboy hat and all. Prior to his September 1 Spotify launch, he grew emotional over Chadwick Boseman’s death, and then he fired away on a five-hour (yes, five) episode with stand-up comedian/podcast host Duncan Trussell as guest. The man enjoys going long.

That episode was filmed in California, so we haven’t yet caught a good look at Rogan’s new studio set up (though he’s working on the decor), but controversy is rearing its head. Some fans have pored through the Spotify archives and are complaining that they’re coming up short of Rogan’s former far-right guests. That is, multiple episodes featuring controversial guests [a list here claims that all Alex Jones episodes, as well as ones featuring Milo Yiannopoulos and Charles C. Johnson (and Chris D’Elia, probably for reasons other than politics)] apparently weren’t invited to the party.

Far-right activist/personality Mike Cernovich noticed, and other Twitter users are posting screencaps to show that Jones is missing from the library.

Spotify 86'd the Alex Jones episodes, plus more controversial guests. https://t.co/QP2RqVIlUE — Cernovich (@Cernovich) September 1, 2020

Confirmed episode 911 (alex jones) conspicuously missing. pic.twitter.com/3m7TU8kOKE — coinjase (@coinjase) September 1, 2020

The fuss is likely amplified by people who wondered if Jones (who is also in Austin, Texas) would be one of Rogan’s first Texas-hosted guests. Maybe that’s not in the cards after all? Beyond that, it’s difficult to guess how Rogan’s show will differ in the Lone Star State. Will he fly guests in to speak with him? Whatever he does, it’s sure to not be boring, given that Rogan can easily go viral, simply by labeling a photo filter as “Satanic” and having his remarks pop up in a Texas Tech lecture. We look forward to seeing how Texas treats Rogan, and vice versa.