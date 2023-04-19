John Fetterman made a cringeworthy video to address a cringeworthy conspiracy theory.

That’s pretty much the whole story here, but let’s keep going. The Crudités-bashing lawmaker, who defeated Dr. Oz, has returned to his congressional duties after spending six weeks in the hospital for clinical depression. That malady, mind you, is absolutely no joke, but Fetterman insists that he’s feeling much better and is fit for duty. And from the looks of things, he is keeping his sense of humor about himself while addressing that ridiculous QAnon body-double conspiracy theory that’s been rolling around online.

The far-right couldn’t help themselves, of course, while seemingly dying to believe that it was even possible for this 6’8″ dude — who is, as they say, built like a brick sh*thouse “[a]nd lots of Crüe” — to even have a body double. And Fetterman could have ignored this theory, but he decided to illustrate how laughable it is by mocking it with an equally silly video where Fetterman talks to Fetterman. “Thought it was time to address the rumor: I do not have a body double,” the tattooed, former mayor of Braddock tweeted.

Thought it was time to address the rumor: I do not have a body double. pic.twitter.com/dndGUt9OK7 — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) April 18, 2023

Also, here’s a video clip of Fetterman and his hoodie rolling up to the U.S. Capitol this week. “It’s good to be back,” he declared to reporters.