Dr. Mehmet Oz has stayed relatively silent since being defeated by John Fetterman following a highly combative Senate race. And it’s no wonder, since even Tucker Carlson laughed his butt off at Oz’s viral “crudités” video, which saw the former daytime TV show host grocery shopping (for a veggie tray) as though he was guest-editing an old-school GOOP newsletter. This somehow turned out to be more embarrassing than revelations about Oz’s New Jersey mansion.

When the “crudités” fallout went down, Fetterman’s campaign pounced on the chance to use the veggie scandal to fundraise half a million dollars. So, you’d better believe that Team Fetterman kept the brand strong. Here’s word from comms director Joe Calvello, who provided proof that a fancy-ass veggie platter made an appearance while a suited-up Fetterman was sworn into the Senate.

Yes, there is crudités at the Fetterman inauguration. pic.twitter.com/Rwm3yofq3I — Joe Calvello (@the_vello) January 3, 2023

We own our brand. — Joe Calvello (@the_vello) January 3, 2023

Fetterman tweeted a clip of the swearing-in ceremony (which he called “the honor and privilege of a lifetime”) with his wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, by his side.

It was the honor and privilege of a lifetime to be sworn in as Pennsylvania's junior U.S. Senator today. PA, thank you for everything.pic.twitter.com/T8STohvXy4 — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) January 3, 2023

He also ribbed his own propensity for wearing shorts during formal moments, but do not fret because one of his sons represented.

For those of you asking, yes, there will be a Fetterman in shorts today, but it’s not me. pic.twitter.com/eiYz8QAO2K — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) January 3, 2023

People were delighted to see this happen, even if they initially missed the ceremony due to the GOP infighting of the ongoing, messy House GOP Speaker election.

In case you missed it because of the House GOP train wreck, Senator Fetterman was officially sworn in today! CONGRATULATIONS!!!pic.twitter.com/aTI9l2fJMN — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) January 3, 2023

Suited Fetterman is the best villain, right? On social media, his supporters agreed while pointing towards Oz (probably) sitting at home in New Jersey.