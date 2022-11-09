In one of the nation’s most contested elections, Democrat John Fetterman triumphed over his Republican opponent, Mehmet Oz, in the Pennsylvania Senate race, despite the TV doctor/”puppy killer” spending a reported $27 million of his own fortune.

“We launched this campaign almost two years ago and we had our slogan. It’s on every one of those signs right now. Every county, every vote. Every county, every vote. And that’s exactly what happened,” Fetterman said in his victory speech. “And that’s exactly what happened. We jammed them up. We held the line.”

As noted by @MarlowNYC, “jammed them up” could be a nod to It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Fetterman has spoofed the Pennsylvania-set comedy before; he’s also very good at pop culture references, as evidenced by his social media comparing Dr. Oz to Dr. Nick from The Simpsons. Judge for yourself with the Sunny scene in question:

A user on the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia subreddit notes that on the Always Sunny Podcast, hosts Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day revealed that “NYPD Blue was where they got that phrase from.”

Or maybe it’s a Parks and Recreation reference:

Either way, Fetterman should get Oprah to appear on Sunny. It worked for 30 Rock.

(Via Twitter/@MarlowNYC)