john fetterman
Getty Image
TV

John Fetterman May Have Referenced ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ In His Victory Speech

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

In one of the nation’s most contested elections, Democrat John Fetterman triumphed over his Republican opponent, Mehmet Oz, in the Pennsylvania Senate race, despite the TV doctor/”puppy killer” spending a reported $27 million of his own fortune.

“We launched this campaign almost two years ago and we had our slogan. It’s on every one of those signs right now. Every county, every vote. Every county, every vote. And that’s exactly what happened,” Fetterman said in his victory speech. “And that’s exactly what happened. We jammed them up. We held the line.”

As noted by @MarlowNYC, “jammed them up” could be a nod to It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Fetterman has spoofed the Pennsylvania-set comedy before; he’s also very good at pop culture references, as evidenced by his social media comparing Dr. Oz to Dr. Nick from The Simpsons. Judge for yourself with the Sunny scene in question:

A user on the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia subreddit notes that on the Always Sunny Podcast, hosts Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day revealed that “NYPD Blue was where they got that phrase from.”

Or maybe it’s a Parks and Recreation reference:

Either way, Fetterman should get Oprah to appear on Sunny. It worked for 30 Rock.

(Via Twitter/@MarlowNYC)

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of October 2022
by: Twitter
×