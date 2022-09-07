For months and months and months, John Fetterman has largely conducted his congressional campaign online. There’s a good reason for that: In May, he suffered a stroke. But he’s proven he doesn’t need to hit the road to combat his opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz: He’s been able to easily, relentlessly, and creatively troll him over social media. But it won’t be long before the two finally meet face-to-face.

“We’re absolutely going to debate Dr. Oz, and that was really always our intent to do that,” Fetterman told Politico. “It was just simply only ever been about addressing some of the lingering issues of the stroke, the auditory processing, and we’re going to be able to work that out.”

Though he and Oz hadn’t yet set a date, he estimates it will be “sometime in the middle to end of October,” and on a “major television station” in Pennsylvania. He also said he wants to use closed captioning, as he continues to recover from his health condition.

“I have every ability to talk about all of these issues and have a full debate,” he explained. “And that’s really just the one lingering issue of the stroke — that some of my hearing was damaged a little bit, but it’s continuing to get better and better and better every day.”

The online battles between Fetterman and Oz have regularly made news. Fetterman’s lobs have been inventive; he’s enlisted such fellow Jersey-ites as Snooki and Steven Van Zandt to summon Oz back to the Garden State, where he resided until only a couple years ago. Fetterman has struggled to fight back, at one point stooping so low as to mock his stroke. But at least Oz actually wants to do something that may only end in his further humiliation.

(Via Politico)