Josh Hawley has been having a rough week thanks to the January 6 committee showing footage of him running out of the Capitol building shortly after supporting MAGA rioters with a fist pump. Despite his hometown paper calling him a “laughingstock” and a “fleeing coward,” the Missouri senator has tried to spin the footage into a liberal attack that doesn’t bother him at all. In fact, he loves it. More, please.

Hawley continued that trend on Wednesday when confronted about the footage by CNN reporter Manu Raju. Via Mediaite:

“I don’t regret anything that I did that day,” Hawley said. “It’s a privilege to be attacked by the January 6 Committee, and I want to say thank you for all the help with my fundraising. It’s been tremendous.” Hawley was referring to how he continues to fundraise for himself by having his office sell merchandise emblazoned with his fist-pump in solidarity with the mob that went on to ransack the Capitol.

While the arrogant remarks fly in the face of the footage that clearly shows Hawley fleeing the Capitol, the senator has already demonstrated that he’s going to pretend the whole thing isn’t as embarrassing as it looks. During a Friday appearance at the Turning Point USA student summit, Hawley tried to reassert his defiant attitude by declaring that he won’t “run away” from liberals despite the January 6 footage of him doing exactly that.

“I just want to say to all of those liberals out there and the liberal media, just in case you haven’t gotten the message yet, I do not regret it,” Hawley told the audience. “And I am not backing down, I’m not gonna apologize, I’m not gonna cower, I’m not gonna run from you. I’m not gonna bend the knee.”

(Via Mediaite)