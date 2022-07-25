Josh Hawley became a national punchline last week after the January 6 committee showed footage of the Missouri Senator running out of the Capitol building despite defiantly giving MAGA rioters a fist pump shortly before the attack. Hawley was roundly mocked including by the ladies of The View who called him a “shrimp, wimp, coward” after airing footage of former D.C. police officer Michael Fanone saying, “Josh Hawley is a b*tch.”

The whole thing was not great for Hawley, so naturally, Fox News is coming to his rescue. During Mark Levin‘s show, Life, Liberty & Levin, the conservative host actually tried to argue that the Jan. 6 committee’s humiliation of Hawley is somehow unconstitutional.

“Congress doesn’t have plenary powers to do whatever it wants,” Levin said before launching into his rant.

Levin says Article 1 of the Constitution gives no authority to Congress to humiliate Josh Hawley pic.twitter.com/uwa1EfYHBZ — Acyn (@Acyn) July 25, 2022

Via Newsweek:

“How they tried to humiliate Senator Hawley, it’s really not about Jan. 6,” he said, adding that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whom he called “the main witness of Jan. 6” has been “effectively immunized by the committee,” whose members he says she single-handedly appointed. “Article 1 provides no such authority. None, to the Congress of the United States,” Levin said.

Like any good right-wing rant, Levin made sure to invoke the specter of communism while taking shots at Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney for going against the GOP.

“When you get these phony Republicans like [Rep. Adam] Kinzinger and [Rep. Liz] Cheney waving the Constitution around, they’re not waving around our Constitution,” Levin said. “Perhaps it’s the 1934 Soviet Constitution, but it ain’t ours.”

(Via Newsweek)