Kanye West Spent Thanksgiving By Having Trump Scream At Him For Even Thinking Of Running Against Him In 2024

How was your Thanksgiving? Did you spend it at a dicey resort filled with weird dentists and an owner who yelled at you? Then maybe you’re Kanye West. The rapper, who recently torched his career by dabbling in anti-Semitism, has been doubling down on his infamy, surrounding himself with all manner of dodgy characters. He’s even thinking of running for president in 2024, which was not taken well by someone who recently launched his own campaign.

West, who recently rebranded as “Ye,” said he spent the year’s most glutinous holiday down south, having dinner with Donald Trump. When the subject turned to Ye’s presidential aspirations, Trump exploded.

“When Trump started basically screaming at me at the table telling me I was going to lose, I mean has that ever worked for anyone in history?” Ye said in a video he posted on Twitter. “I’m like, ‘whoa hold on, hold on, hold on. You’re talking to Ye.’”

Trump has been critical of Ye before. During his meltdown in October, even the former president said he was acting “crazy.” Takes one to know one! He came back around on him again, though, after Ye said some nice things about him, as that’s all it takes to get in his good graces.

Ye’s Trump story wasn’t the only shocking bit about his Mar-a-Lago jaunt. Eagle-eyed viewers noticed a bit where Ye walked through the airport next to white nationalist incel anti-Semite twerp Nick Fuentes. Between this and him hiring fallen MAGA creep Milo Yiannopoulos for his campaign — to say nothing of a guy who helped incite an attack on democracy — Ye is really surrounding himself with bad company.

(Via Yahoo!)