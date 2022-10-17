As Kanye West delves deeper and deeper into the world of MAGA, his idol Donald Trump is moving in the opposite direction. The former president has been reportedly keeping his distance after West’s recent spate of antisemitic social media posts. Despite boasting about how the two are friends, even Trump has the wherewithal to realize the situation is going south. He’s reportedly told “multiple people” that West is acting “crazy” and needs “help.”

The former president’s comments came before West’s antisemitism hit a new level in an interview released this weekend. On the show Drink Champs, West ranted about “the Jewish people” while he’s impervious to charges of anti-Semitism because he’s also a Jew “as the blood of Christ.” He then said the Jewish people control all facets of media and entertainment and said they have “owned the Black voice” — a trope frequently espoused by neo-Nazis. Trump has also privately signaled that it’s best if he keeps his mouth shut about West for now.

Trump turning his back on West is an interesting development in light of recent news that the rapper has cozied up to MAGA personality Candace Owens and will reportedly purchase the right-wing social media platform Parler from her husband.

“In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial, we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” West said in a press release while unknowingly aware that his own opinions have become too controversial for Trump, the de facto thought leader of the conservative world. Womp womp.

