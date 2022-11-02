Kanye West is continuing his Anti-Semite Tour 2022. After having his Instagram account suspended on Tuesday (again) for taking aim at “Jewish business people,” Ye doubled down on his anti-semitic rhetoric on Parler, the right-wing free-for-all social media site he wants to purchase. Despite the fact that he claims to be a friend to the Jewish community, Donald Trump is still standing by West — which came as little surprise to Jimmy Kimmel.

On Tuesday night, Kimmel broached Ye’s latest controversy and shared that Trump, a.k.a. “Kanye West Wing,” had taken a moment to weigh in on the matter. “[Trump] pretends to be an ardent supporter of the Jewish community,” Kimmel said, “but when given the chance to denounce one of his only celebrity fans, it seems like Don-ye is sticking with Kanye.”

Kimmel played a clip from Trump’s recent appearance on The Chris Stigall podcast, in which he heaped praise on the rapper — mostly for saying nice things about him to Tucker Carlson. “I was very honored, in a sense, because he said all those great things about me on Tucker Carlson,” Trump told Stigall, before allowing: “He made some statements — rough statements — on Jewish. You heard them and you know them well… He’ll be fine. I think he’ll be fine.”

“Right, right,” Kimmel responded. “He made some rough statements on Jewish, but I think he’ll be fine. That’s nice. Are you fine? Because it seems like you and Kanye could maybe use a padded vacation together.”

But, as The Wrap reported, Trump didn’t just stop at brushing off West’s antisemitic rants. The former president also went full racist when he commented on how articulate West is. “He’s a very different kind of a guy,” Trump continued, “and it’s very interesting to hear him on Tucker Carlson because you never hear him in long sentences. He was actually very sharp and very, very smart… I was impressed by a lot of what he said.”

You can watch Kimmel’s full segment above, beginning around the 7:20 mark. And read more of Trump’s interview here.