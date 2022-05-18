The primary race in Pennsylvania this year was so wild that it’s not even over yet. As of this writing, two Republican Senate frontrunners — the Trump-endorsed non-resident Dr. Mehmet Oz and hedge fund manager Dave McCormick — remain neck-and-neck. No matter what happens, a recount is likely, and claims of voter fraud are already flying. (And whoever wins will have to square off against 6’8” pro-weed progressive John Fetterman in the fall.) But even a definitive loser is not going away quietly.

As per The Hill, Kathy Barnette — who is so farther to the right than both Oz and McCormick that she actually marched with the Proud Boys to the Capitol on Jan. 6 — launched into some old-fashioned political in-fighting. In a video posted on Twitter, she naturally slammed “the radical left.” But she also slammed the radical right, including Sean Hannity, whom she’s accused of doing her dirty.

I want to thank each and every one of my supporters in Pennsylvania and all around America. The past thirteen months have been some of the most incredible in my life. Our journey together is only beginning. We now must focus on winning back our nation from the radical Left! pic.twitter.com/bgtr066AOh — Kathy Barnette (@Kathy4Truth) May 18, 2022

“Never forget what Sean Hannity did in this race,” Barnette said in the video, posted the day after her loss. “Almost single-handedly Sean Hannity sowed deep seeds of disinformation, flat out lies every night for the past five days and that was just extremely hard to overcome.”

Indeed, despite Barnette’s Jan. 6 participation, there appeared to be a concerted effort from the Trump wing of the GOP to take her down. Oz has claimed he had been taking “behind the scenes” advice from Hannity.

Meanwhile, late last week, Trump himself delivered a mixed-message attack on the candidate. “Kathy Barnette will never be able to win the General Election against the Radical Left Democrats,” the former president said, though he didn’t want to outright condemn her. “She has many things in her past which have not been properly explained or vetted, but if she is able to do so, she will have a wonderful future in the Republican Party — and I will be behind her all the way.”

But Barnette doesn’t seem to want to accept his olive branch. She declared that after her loss, she would support neither Oz nor McCormick, cryptically calling them “globalists.” Dems are usually in disarray, but so, it seems, are the Repubs.

(Via The Hill)