For the past two weeks, Kellyanne Conway has been aggressively promoting her new book, Here’s the Deal, which reflects back on her time working for both Donald Trump‘s campaign and his administration during his one term as president. While Conway still remains a steadfast supporter for Trump, she has been vocal that he lost the 2020 election and claims she told him as much. So it really didn’t come as a surprise when the former president took to Truth Social on Thursday and blasted his former adviser. Pushing back on the Big Lie is a huge no-no.

“Kellyanne Conway never told me that she thought we lost the election,” Trump wrote. “If she had I wouldn’t have dealt with her any longer – she would have been wrong – could go back to her crazy husband.”

Again, not a surprising reaction from Trump who has always been notoriously thin-skinned. However, according to Conway, his reaction did catch her off-guard because she had recently been shown a glowing statement about her book that he was going to release until something changed.

“I was given a statement last night that he was going to put out — a beautiful statement about the book and our relationship and how hard we had worked together,” Conway told Mediaite’s The Interview podcast shortly after Trump’s remarks. “So somebody worked overtime between last evening and this morning to have him put that statement out.”

Conway then proceeded to call out Trump’s inner-circle who “have their own interests at hand” even though she knows they “privately” say Trump lost. But despite her belief that Trump has been poisoned by sycophants (Mark Meadows is a name that comes up often), Conway says she’d gladly work on Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign “if he would have me.”

(Via Mediaite)