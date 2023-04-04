Kid Rock, who has not been shy about his MAGA leanings, joined the right-wing throngs protesting Bud Light for its new ad campaign featuring trans activist and TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney. However, Kid Rock took his disdain to an extreme and violent level by filming himself shooting Bud Light cans, which he shared with his Twitter followers on Monday.

The video has already racked up over two million views, and the replies are loaded with cheering MAGA commenters who don’t seem to be fazed at all that there was just a school shooting last week. The important issue is who can and can’t star in beer commercials, apparently.

“Grandpa’s feeling a little frisky today,” said Rock, who became a grandfather at 43. “Let me say something to all of you and be as clear and concise as possible.” The rap-rocker then opened fire on the defenseless beer cans, flipped the bird at the camera, and made his position clear: “F— Bud Light. F— Anheuser-Busch. Have a terrific day.”

However, Fred Guttenberg, the father of Parkland school shooting victim Ashley Guttenberg, called out the rocker for glorifying guns in his anti-trans protest.

Hey @KidRock, this dad is "feeling a little frisky today." Let me be "as clear and concise" as I can with you. This is my daughter Jaime (under the black oval) and these are the students running over her for safety to avoid getting shot by the AR 15 that killed her. FUCK YOU!!! https://t.co/Viv1Jzkuzu pic.twitter.com/OW9PDjETjW — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) April 4, 2023

“Hey @KidRock, this dad is ‘feeling a little frisky today.’ Let me be ‘as clear and concise’ as I can with you,” Guttenberg tweeted. “This is my daughter Jaime (under the black oval) and these are the students running over her for safety to avoid getting shot by the AR 15 that killed her. F*CK YOU!!!”

