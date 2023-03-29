Following the school shooting in Nashville this week, Twitter users have been aggressively sharing a now-viral video of Jon Stewart calling out the right for refusing to enact any form of gun control. In the fiery clip from a month-old episode of The Problem with Jon Stewart, the comedian lambasts the GOP for wanting every restriction under the sun when it comes to schools and teachers yet refusing to do anything about the one thing that is actually harming children: guns.

“The right wants strict rules for everything. From what teachers can teach to who can read to children to what color mermaids are. For God’s sake, they want any registry of who’s having their periods. For I assume the maintenance of well-regulated menstruation. But when it comes to just f*cking filling out paperwork to get a gun, too far! But inconvenience is not the same as infringement. Your fear of some dystopian authoritarian future is making it impossible for the rest of us to make life better in our dystopian present.”

People also shared another clip from the same episode where Stewart mopped the floor with a pro-gun Republican politician:

“What you’re telling me is you don’t mind infringing free speech to protect children from this amorphous thing that you think of,” Stewart said to Nashville State Senator Nathan Dahm. “But when it comes to children that have died, you don’t give a flying f— to stop that because that shall not be infringed.”

It was another brutal takedown by Stewart that, sadly, will continue to have relevance for a long time to come.