Borat Subsequent Moviefilm was the beginning of Rudy Giuliani’s very public downfall; a case could be made that without Sacha Baron Cohen, there would be no Four Seasons Total Landscaping press conference. But it’s the original Borat that had a bigger influence on the culture: it’s the movie that broke up Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock.

In her memoir, Love, Pamela, the Baywatch star wrote about attending the Borat premiere with her rock star ex-, real name “Bob” Ritchie. “We were about to move in, until the premiere of Borat. The screening at Ron and Kelly Meyer’s house didn’t go well. Lots of important industry people were there — Steven Spielberg, Rick Rubin, Laird Hamilton and his wife, Gabby Reece. I didn’t tell Bob I was in the movie, because I wanted to surprise him,” Anderson said. In the movie, Borat travels to California with the intention of marrying the actress, who he tries to abduct during a book signing.

Anderson continued:

“I forgot about the part in the film that referenced the ‘sex tape.’ Bob stormed out, calling me a whore and worse. He was embarrassed, and his reaction was not thought through… After I chased Bob to his car, he peeled out, leaving me there alone. I turned back and apologized, then asked if anyone could give me a ride home. When I walked in, Bob was smashing a photo on the wall. He said he was sick of waking up to a picture of me and David LaChapelle every day. But it wasn’t me and David — it was Marilyn Monroe and Bert Stern.”

“We broke up,” she added. “I didn’t stay in touch with Bob.” That proved to be a good call.

(Via Rolling Stone)