When Kid Rock makes news these days, it’s usually not based on the merits of his music career. Recent Kid Rock narratives, for example, include his keeping his bar open despite coronavirus concerns early in the pandemic and Morgan Wallen’s first post-controversy show taking place at that same bar. Now, Kid Rock is making headlines once again and it’s not for a flattering reason: During a concert from over the weekend, he was filmed using a homophobic slur.

During a performance at FishLipz Bar & Grill in Smithville, Tennessee, the musician was annoyed with audience members who were filming him with their phones. In a video obtained by TMZ, he looks directly into one phone while singing a song, he shouted, “F*ck your iPhone, yeah!” Staying in song, he pointed at his crotch and continued, “You can post this, you can post this, you can post this dick right now.” He then added, “You f*cking f*****s with your phones out!”

Following the incident, Kid Rock became a trending topic on Twitter. A lot of the responses to the news were hilariously sarcastic, feigning surprise at the incident. One Twitter user noted, “I, for one, am shocked that noted LGBTQ ally Kid Rock would say something homophobic.” Another noted, “Sad to find out Kid Rock is homophobic when he is so incredibly talented.” Somebody else added, “When I heard Kid Rock made a homophobic comment, I got so mad I drove 12 hours to my parents house, went in the attic, found Kid Rock’s latest cassette, and threw it out.”

I, for one, am shocked that noted LGBTQ ally Kid Rock would say something homophobic. https://t.co/E59KBine5M — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 7, 2021

Sad to find out Kid Rock is homophobic when he is so incredibly talented — John Lurie (@lurie_john) June 7, 2021