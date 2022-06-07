Apparently, Kid Rock and Tucker Carlson aren’t done bro-ing out. The two appeared in a new episode of Tucker Carlson Originals on Fox Nation where the rocker doubled down on his 2019 drunken on-stage rant that infamously blew up on TMZ. While Rock refused to apologize for the part of the tirade that targeted Oprah Winfrey, and Joy Behar, he did admit to feeling bad about including Kathie Lee Gifford because, as it turns out, that last part was an honest (drunken) (kind of hilarious) mistake. In Rock’s defense, Gifford’s name does sound a little similar to his intended target. (Again, kind of.)

“I was trying to go after Kathy Griffin you know, for holding up Trump’s head, but I’m so out of it I’m like ‘f— Kathie Lee Gifford.'” he said. “When it comes back on TMZ or whatever a few weeks later I’m like ‘oh man, I like Kathie Lee Gifford.’ We’ve been kind of friendly throughout the years… now I feel a little bad.”

Rock did not reveal whether he apologized to Gifford for the mix-up or not, but his declaration that “I don’t apologize to anybody” doesn’t bode well. In fact, Rock still seems proud of the whole thing.

“A drunk man’s words are a sober man’s thoughts, I own what I said,” Rock told Carlson. Like he said in the on-stage rant, he’s just a “cowboy” and a “honest guy,” and if a few names get mixed up when he’s had a few too many, them’s the breaks, apparently.

