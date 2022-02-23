When Does ‘The Kardashians’ Premiere On Hulu?

Keeping Up With The Kardashians ended on E! (after a whopping 20 seasons) in June 2021, and people didn’t have a chance to miss them for too long because Kim and fam are (like Ben Affleck’s upcoming erotic thriller) coming to Hulu. Their new show, which is simply titled The Kardashians will (of course) follow the six principal ladies of the family through their personal and professional crusades and beyond. Will it be pretty much like the E! series, simply with a shinier Hulu set of backdrops? Perhaps. The Kardashians are coming, though, so prepare to hear Kanye West start beefing with Hulu for any given reason at all.

Actually, one of the bigger questions about this show (going in, at least, and speaking of beefs) is whether we’ll be seeing Pete Davidson on the series or if Kim will keep that relationship under wraps. She’s already taped two weddings for TV, so watch out, Pete. You may just get married on The Kardashians! I kid, mostly. But really, the family empire is returning for more glamour and maybe a few more babies along the way.

Premiere day is officially April 14. The show will officially feature matriarch Kris, along with Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie, all allowing people to view “a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.” There’s gotta be some hefty editing and selective admissions onboard, of course, but we do know that this is par for the course on reality TV.

Will the The Kardashians carry forward with another 20 seasons on Hulu? God only knows. Once Pam & Tommy ends, we shall undoubtedly need more scandal in the streaming world. Watch the Hulu teaser below.