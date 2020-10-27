Getty Image
Kim Kardashian’s Tweet About Taking Her ‘Inner Circle’ To A Private Island During A Pandemic Is Not Going Over Well

Over 8.7 million people in the United States have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and at least 260,000 people have died from the virus. The worst is still yet to come, too: over the past seven days, “the U.S. reported an average of 69,967 new cases every day, the highest seven-day average recorded yet,” according to CNBC. “The seven-day average is up more than 19% compared with a week ago.” Point is, maybe now, during a months-long pandemic, isn’t the best time to tweet about your private-island vacation.

Kim Kardashian recently turned 40 years old, and to celebrate, she took her “inner circle” on a trip. “For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today,” she tweeted. “Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment. After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.” It’s true. Nothing makes me feel more “normal” in These Trying Times than taking my Boeing 777 to my private island to get “hooked [up] with Skims pajamas, KKW Beauty products, GoPro’s, waterproof disposable cameras.”

Happy birthday, Kim! The internet chipped in and bought you A Ratio.

You know the thing that makes me the angriest about Kim’s tweet? The early 2000s-grade digital camera lighting in those photos. If you’re going to rent a private island, bring a professional photographer, jeez.

