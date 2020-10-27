Over 8.7 million people in the United States have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and at least 260,000 people have died from the virus. The worst is still yet to come, too: over the past seven days, “the U.S. reported an average of 69,967 new cases every day, the highest seven-day average recorded yet,” according to CNBC. “The seven-day average is up more than 19% compared with a week ago.” Point is, maybe now, during a months-long pandemic, isn’t the best time to tweet about your private-island vacation.

Kim Kardashian recently turned 40 years old, and to celebrate, she took her “inner circle” on a trip. “For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today,” she tweeted. “Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment. After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.” It’s true. Nothing makes me feel more “normal” in These Trying Times than taking my Boeing 777 to my private island to get “hooked [up] with Skims pajamas, KKW Beauty products, GoPro’s, waterproof disposable cameras.”

Happy birthday, Kim! The internet chipped in and bought you A Ratio.

mmmm lemme just bring up that "kim k is a woke slay queen" discourse from a few years ago, probably aged well lemme just… https://t.co/hm9ktqY58L — nuanced opinion guy (@charles_kinbote) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/VdDfda61xi — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) October 27, 2020

Wondering how many people will be radicalized just by reading this tweet https://t.co/hm6Ujhw27K — Gravelord NEETo (@coherentstates) October 27, 2020

in the running for best tweet of 2020 https://t.co/EFq8BCJbYP — rat king (@MikeIsaac) October 27, 2020

I haven't seen ma family in 4 months because I work a public-facing job and I'm absolutely terrified of the possibility of passing Covid on to my vulnerable parents. I hope you had fun pretending things were normal, but spare a thought for those of us staying in the real world. https://t.co/O1YL1RLSqz — ¤ Miss PunnyPennie ¤ (@Lenniesaurus) October 27, 2020

nobody in this family could read a room if their life depended on it https://t.co/vA2rGiWU6H — oatmeal influencer (@acechhh) October 27, 2020

ok get this: The Most Dangerous Game, but in reverse https://t.co/0nOOviuC25 — i bless the rains down in castamere (@Chinchillazllla) October 27, 2020

lmao reading this as half of my office got laid off today https://t.co/0nfWS4QNKj — Ashley Holcomb (@ashleyxholcomb) October 27, 2020

everyone mad at this tweet is just jealous that they didn’t think to fly their jets to their own private islands. it’s so obvious yet kim is the only one who thought to do it. that’s why she’s a visionary and y’all are stuck at work 💅 https://t.co/fPFKI4RJHW — Dan Ozzi (@danozzi) October 27, 2020

Celebrities were truly not built to last in this moment in time https://t.co/IibbC3zhNW — Larry Fitzmaurice (@lfitzmaurice) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/C4m6npxfxe — Alison Willmore (@alisonwillmore) October 27, 2020

You know the thing that makes me the angriest about Kim’s tweet? The early 2000s-grade digital camera lighting in those photos. If you’re going to rent a private island, bring a professional photographer, jeez.