Despite their divorce turning increasingly ugly in recent months, Kim Kardashian has opened up about why Kanye West will still appear in the first episode of her new reality series, The Kardashians, when it premieres on Hulu next month. Along with her famous momager and sisters, Kardashian, who legally ditched the West from her last name, spoke to Variety for a massive new feature on the new series that will see the family make the jump from cable to the world of streaming.

According to the profile, West is featured prominently in a “major arc” for the first episode, which is an awkward inclusion given his recent penchant for publicly threatening Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. However, Kardashian explains the decision to keep West in the episode — because it’s important to show that their family isn’t “perfect.” Via Variety:

“Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy,” Kim says. “But I do believe in handling it all privately. I believe in championing publicly and criticizing privately. I don’t think I would ever criticize the father of my children on my TV show. That’s just not really what I’m about, and I just don’t think that would ever make me feel good. “I’m always really respectful of what the kids will see. The reality is, we’re always a family. We always will have a love and respect for each other. And even if there’s moments where it might not seem like that, there are so many moments that are super positive. I do think it’s important for people to see that things aren’t perfect all the time, but that they can get better.”

In short, it appears that Kardashian will be taking a more diplomatic approach to her recent divorce from West. As for how he’ll handle being featured in the new series is anybody’s guess. For now, West is reportedly dating model Chaney Jones, who has been repeatedly described as a “Kim Kardashian lookalike.”

The Kardashians premieres April 14 on Hulu.

