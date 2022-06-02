Just FYI, Kim Kardashian Is Having The ‘Best Sex’ Of Her Life Right Now

In news that’s sure to go over well with Kanye West, an always calm individual, Kim Kardashian revealed on the latest episode of her new reality series that she’s having the best sex of her life with Pete Davidson. While Kardashian didn’t specifically mention her new boyfriend by name, there’s only one person she’s getting it on with right now (that we know of), and it sounds like both age and no longer being married to West have significantly improved things in the sack. Not for nothing, Kardashian has also not been shy in the past that everything you’ve heard about Davidson’s “BDE action” is true.

“I am not chasing anything and that is the best feeling. Whether it is at the beginning of your career chasing fame, chasing money, chasing a relationship or chasing happiness. Like, it is just all here,” Kim, 41, told her sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian during a new episode of The Kardashians, which premiered on Thursday, June 2. “When I turned 40 everyone said it is the best sex of your life.”

During the episode, Kardashian’s sisters, Khloé and Kourtney, also gushed about how much happier Kim is with Kanye out of the picture, and echoed previous comments from Caitlyn Jenner that West was “difficult to live with.”

“Kim is so happy and just seems so much lighter. It is like a breath of fresh air,” Khloé said while Kourtney added, “I have definitely noticed that Kim is happier. She is so much nicer now. Thank you, Pete! I am so into this new Kim.”

