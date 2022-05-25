This past February marked one year since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West, but it also marked the first time that Pete Davidson referred to Kim as his girlfriend for the first time. Pete and Kim have seemingly been doing well in their relationship. However, the occasions that they’ve made headlines have more times than not had to do with Kanye who has expressed his dislike of Pete in social media posts and in songs as well. Now, for the first time, Caitlyn Jenner is chiming with her thoughts on Kanye and Pete.

During a recent interview on The Pivot pivot podcast with Channing Crowder, Ryan Clark, and Fred Taylor, Caitlyn spoke about her feelings towards Pete and Kanye as well as how they’ve individually treated Kim. “[Pete and Kim] came over the day because I told them, ‘Come on, I haven’t even met him yet,'” Caitlyn began. “So she brought him over and they just spent a couple hours here at the house together — very different than what she would normally date.” Caitlyn then went on to speak about Kanye.

“But, Kimberly has been through a lot with the guys that she’s been with,” she added. You know, especially Kanye — very complicated guy. I liked Kanye, got along with him so well. Two of us did great together, and even when I transitioned, he was so on my side and you know, loving it. But he was very difficult to live with and Pete is 180 degrees [in] the other direction. I mean, first of all, he treats her so well, and when they were over here, Kim [was] so happy and Kim deserves to be happy.”

You can view Caitlyn’s appearance on The Pivot in the video above.