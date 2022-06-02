Kim Kardashian: socialite, businesswoman, prospective poop eater.

In an interview with the New York Times to discuss her SKKN BY KIM skincare line, Kardashian (who recently acquired a lock of Marilyn Monroe’s hair that might not actually be Marilyn Monroe’s hair) revealed the lengths she would go to keep your youthful glow. “I’ll try anything,” she said. “If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might. I just might.”

Every week? Sure. Every other day? Maybe. But eating poop literally every day to look young? I dunno…

SKKN BY KIM includes nine items (cleanser, toner, exfoliator, hyaluronic acid serum, vitamin C serum, face cream, eye cream, oil drops, and night oil) that will set you back a Goop-esque $630. “It’s definitely more prestige, and in order to get the types of ingredients that I would not really miss out on, it was kind of a necessity,” Kardashian said about the price. “The products I was using that were comparable were way more expensive, not to compare anything. I tried to get the quality for the best price that we could, especially the vitamin C serum.” Meanwhile, poop is free. Something to consider.

(Via the New York Times)