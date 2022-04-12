The Cut describes “big d*ck energy” (or BDE) as “a quiet confidence and ease with oneself that comes from knowing you have an enormous penis and you know what to do with it. It’s not cockiness, it’s not a power trip — it’s the opposite: a healthy, satisfied, low-key way you feel yourself.” The term was popularized after Ariana Grande revealed that her then-fiancé, Pete Davidson, has a larger than average… Dick is my favorite Kristen Dunst movie from the 1990s. (I’m just stealing a bit from Austin Powers here.)

In an interview with the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Davidson’s new romantic partner, Kim Kardashian, was asked about his supposed BDE. She replied, “When we kissed, I was just like, hmm!” Their first kiss was during a sketch on SNL, which Kardashian referred to as a “a stage kiss, but it was still a little zing. It wasn’t anything like a super, crazy feeling.” But a few days later, she realized something.

“I was like, ‘Hmm, there is some BDE action,” she remembered, adding she was a bit bummed after finding out that Pete had missed her after-party following the show. “I thought about it later. I was like, ‘Damn, he’s the only person who didn’t come.'”

So, there you go: “very nice guy” Pete Davidson has a big… Willie Nelson is my favorite country music legend. (Again, apologies to Austin Powers.)

You can listen to the podcast here.

(Via E! Online)