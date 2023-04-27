When Pete Davidson hosts SNL this upcoming weekend, he won’t be joking about ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian. This will still be awkward, probably, given that Pete and Kim met when she hosted the NBC late-night sketch series, but in all fairness, Pete might be occupied while dodging BDE jokes from the cast. Lots of fodder there will be hard to resist.

However, Kim didn’t put any such limits on referencing her breakup with Pete in the new trailer for The Kardashians on Hulu. She’s seen embracing sister Khloé while admitting that she’s not alright, and that it’s been a pretty awful day. This feels mildly surprising, given that Kim has played her cards close to her sleeve with the Pete relationship, but she’s also been known to save some drama for the cameras. The trailer further dives into her drama with Kourtney, who feels like Kim used her wedding (to Travis Barker) as a PR opportunity. That seems like a fair criticism. As well, Khloé will detail her fight with melanoma, and here’s the season’s synopsis:

The cameras return as Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, coparenting, and building their own empires. Their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family they will stand together through the storm.

Hulu The Kardashians Season 3 premieres on May 25.