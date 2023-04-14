We’ve heard about it from his ex-girlfriends, former co-stars, and, uh, Kanye West. But what does Pete Davidson think of his supposed BDE? “I don’t understand. It’s really not that special. It’s a very normal-sized penis,” he told host Charlamagne tha God on The Breakfast Club on Thursday.

In classic Goldilocks fashion, Davidson called his [your Austin Powers word of choice] “not too big or too small.” He added, “It’s big enough to enjoy and not big enough for it to hurt, is what I was told.” From Page Six:

The masses have been obsessed with what Davidson is packing since his ex-fiancée, Ariana Grande, claimed his penis was “like 10 inches” long. Even after they parted ways in October 2018, the pop star, also 29, alluded to the funnyman being “HUUUUGE” in the music video for her Mean Girls-themed breakup anthem, “thank u, next,” which came out in November 2018.

Since then, Davidson has been linked with Margaret Qualley, Phoebe Dynevor, Kim Kardashian, Kaia Gerber, Chase Sui Wonders, and Emily Ratajkowski, who explained why many women find him attractive. “Guys are like, ‘Wow. What’s that guy got?’ And I’m like, I mean, he seems super charming. He’s vulnerable. He’s lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good!” she said.

You can watch Pete's The Breakfast Club interview above — and SNL on May 6th, when he returns as host.

